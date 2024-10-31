Business Standard
Kamala Harris, you are fired, says Donald Trump at Wisconsin rally

As the race for the White House remained razor-tight, Trump mounted a sharp attack on Harris while using President Joe Biden's comments that appeared to call Trump's supporters 'garbage'

Donald Trump

Dressed in a garbage vest, Trump arrived at the venue of the recent rally in Wisconsin's Green Bay area in a dump truck | Image Credit: X

Press Trust of India Philadelphia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held competing rallies in Wisconsin as they tried to outperform each other in the key battleground state, five days ahead of the US election day.

The latest CNN polls showed that Democratic nominee Harris has a narrow advantage in Michigan and Wisconsin, while she and Republican candidate Trump remain tied in Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Harris holds a lead over Trump by 48 per cent to 43 per cent among likely voters, according to the findings.  Harris also leads Trump in Wisconsin, where 51 per cent support her to 45 per cent for Trump, but the race is tied in Pennsylvania with both having 48 per cent support.

 

As the race for the White House remained razor-tight, Trump mounted a sharp attack on Harris while using President Joe Biden's comments that appeared to call Trump's supporters "garbage".

Dressed in a garbage vest, Trump arrived at the venue of the recent rally in Wisconsin's Green Bay area in a dump truck and addressed several thousand of his supporters arguing that Harris is not fit to become the President.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can't lead America if you don't love Americans, it's true. You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do, and Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States," he said.

"Kamala, you are fired," Trump thundered.

Before the rally, Trump also spoke to reporters.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden," he said.

"For Joe Biden to make that statement -- it's really a disgrace," he said.

Earlier, Harris distanced herself from Biden's "garbage" remarks, saying she strongly disagrees with criticising anyone based on how they vote.

"I am sincere in what I mean: When elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me, and address their needs and their desires," she said.

The US presidential Election Day is on November 5.

Over 59 million Americans have already cast their votes in early voting.

Of the total number of early votes, 31,018,125 were cast in person and 27,952,363 were cast through mail, according to official details.

To win the race for the White House, the successful candidate will have to secure 270 of the 538 electoral votes up for grabs.

The seven key swing states which are seen to be crucial to determine the election results are Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

