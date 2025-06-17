Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Khalil seeks transfer from Louisiana jail after judge blocks release

Khalil seeks transfer from Louisiana jail after judge blocks release

The latest request, filed Monday afternoon, follows a whirlwind week in the legal case against Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident who has been detained since March

Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil has not been accused of a crime. Rather, the Trump administration has argued that Khalil should be expelled from the country for beliefs that could undermine their foreign policy goals around fighting anti-semitism. (File Image)

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Attorneys for the Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil requested that a federal judge immediately release him on bail, or else transfer him to New Jersey to be closer to his family, as the Trump administration seeks to keep him in custody in Louisiana.

The latest request, filed Monday afternoon, follows a whirlwind week in the legal case against Khalil, a lawful permanent resident who has been detained since March on allegations that his presence in the country poses a threat to US foreign policy.

While the judge, Michael Farbiarz, ruled that Khalil could not be deported for that reason, he declined Friday to grant Khalil's release, pointing to a secondary rationale advanced by the government: that he had omitted information on his green card application about his work history and affiliations.

 

In their filing, lawyers for Khalil said the government's move to keep him detained on those grounds was exceedingly rare and extremely unusual, reflecting the retaliatory nature of their case. Khalil has strongly disputed that he was not forthcoming on the application. 

If the release is not granted, Khalil's attorneys urged the judge to at least transfer him to a detention facility in New Jersey so he could be closer to his wife and newborn son.

Also Read

Iran-Israel war

India starts moving its citizens to safety from Tehran amid conflict

Brown University, Israel, Palestine

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash Highlights: Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Mahmoud Khalil

US judge orders release of pro-Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US sanctions Palestinian NGO, others over alleged ties with militant groups

Their request cited an internal US Immigration and Customs Enforcement directive that says detained parents should be held as close as practicable" to their children.

Emailed inquiries to the Justice Department and ICE were not returned.

An ICE official previously denied the transfer request. Last month, the government sought to block Khalil from holding his 1-month-old son, arguing that their first meeting should be non-contact.

Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student, was detained at his Manhattan apartment on March 8, becoming the first target of President Donald Trump's crackdown on those who joined protests against the war in Gaza. 

He has not been accused of a crime. Rather, the Trump administration has argued that Khalil should be expelled from the country for beliefs that could undermine their foreign policy goals around fighting anti-semitism.

The allegations that Khalil lied on his green card application were added after his arrest, and have been strongly contested by Khalil and his lawyers.

While the government claimed he served as an officer of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, Khalil has denied that, claiming he completed an internship at the agency that was approved by Columbia University.

He said the government also overstated the length of time he had worked for the British Embassy. 

In a previous ruling, the federal judge said it was overwhelmingly unlikely that the government would seek to detain Khalil solely on charges that he misrepresented himself on the application.

Still, the judge said Khalil's lawyers had not presented sufficient evidence countering the claims and proving that he was being held illegally.

The government is making desperate, last-ditch attempts to keep my husband unjustly imprisoned, said Noor Abdalla, Khalil's wife, in a statement Monday. We are not afraid and will not be intimidated, because we know, and the government knows, it is only a matter of time before Mahmoud is free.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Washington Post office in Washington, DC

Washington Post probes hacking attampts on journalists' email accounts

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

Trial begins for lawsuit against pardoned Capitol riots defendant

US President Donald Trump

Trump calls for Tehran evacuation; to depart G7 abruptly as conflict widens

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

Senate Republicans unveil new tax-cut plan, slash health coverage for poor

US President Donald Trump

Russia sanctions would cost US 'a lot of money', says Donald Trump

Topics : palestine Israel-Palestine Louisiana judicial activism Trump’s immigration agenda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon