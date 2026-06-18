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Home / World News / Khamenei says he backed US-Iran MoU after receiving key assurances

Khamenei says he backed US-Iran MoU after receiving key assurances

Khamenei added that future ‌face-to-face negotiations with the United States ‌would not mean accepting "the enemy's position"

Donald Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei

File Photos: Donald Trump (L) and Mojtaba Khamenei (R)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:29 PM IST
Iran's Supreme ??Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said ​on Thursday he had authorised ??a memorandum of understanding signed by the Iranian and U.S. presidents, ‌despite holding ​a different view, ​after receiving assurances from President ​Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials that Iran's rights and the interests of the "Resistance Front" ​would be safeguarded.
 
In ‌a written message to the ​Iranian nation, Khamenei said Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the ‌Supreme National Security ​Council, had ‌accepted responsibility for ensuring ‌the agreement ??protected Iran's interests and ​pledged not to yield if Washington made what he ​described as excessive demands.
 
Khamenei added that future ‌face-to-face negotiations with the United States ‌would not mean accepting "the enemy's position". 
 

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Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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