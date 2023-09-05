Confirmation

Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, says US official

The official, who was not authorised to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the US expects Kim will make the trip within the month

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). Photo: Reuters

She added that the US is urging North Korea "to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia | Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:36 AM IST
A US official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine.
The official, who was not authorised to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the US expects Kim will make the trip within the month.
The official said the US isn't sure exactly where or when the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok would be a likely possibility given its relative proximity to North Korea.
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted Monday that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang last month and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.
Watson said, We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.
She added that the US is urging North Korea "to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.

Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.
The New York Times first reported that Kim planned to meet with Putin in Russia this month.
The White House said last week that it had intelligence indicating that Putin and Kim swapped letters following Shoigu's visit. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the letters were more at the surface level but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing.

Topics : Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong Un United States Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

