Leonid meteor shower 2023: All details about when and how to watch

The Leonid meteor shower is brought about by the dust and debris abandoned by the comet Tempel-Tuttle, which circles the sun at regular intervals of 33 years. When the comet passes near the sun, it warms up and delivers a ton of material, shaping a dense cloud of dust and gas around it. This cloud follows the comet's circle and fans out over the long run.

The earth every year crosses the orbit of Tempel-Tuttle in mid-November, and in some cases experiences the comet's dust cloud. When this occurs, the dust particles enter the earth’s atmosphere at high speed (around 70 km/s) and catch fire, creating bright streaks of light in the sky. These are what we see as the 'meteors', the Leonid meteor shower.

What is the Leonid Meteor shower?

The Leonid meteor shower occurs yearly when Earth traverses from the Tempel-Tuttle comet, prompting the combustion of dust and rocks in our environment, making bright streaks known as meteors or shooting stars.

Commonly peaking in mid-November, the shower is called after the Leo constellation, from which the meteors appear to radiate. The Leonids are noted for sometimes causing meteor storms described by a higher influx of meteors.

When and where to watch in India?

The meteor shower ranges from November 3 to December 2, and at its peak on the evening of November 17-18. It will be detectable all through India, displaying up to 15 meteors each hour starting from the Leo constellation.

What are the tips for observing the meteor shower?

To observe the natural fireworks brought about by Earth's passage via remnants of the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, people in India are encouraged to migrate to dark regions from city lights and permit their eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Choose tranquil, light-free locales to relish the grand Leonid meteor shower of 2023.

With decreasing temperatures, make sure to wear suitable clothing to remain warm while observing the shower.

What are the upcoming Meteor Showers in 2023?

In case the Leonid meteor shower is missed because of unforeseen conditions, two other meteor showers are expected in 2023:

Also Read Solar Eclipse 2023: Will 'Ring of Fire' be visible from India? Know details Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features Solar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about Surya Grahan in India Debris on ocean floor could be from alien civilisation: Harvard scientist Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far 26 killed, 38 injured in fire at a coal mining company building in China Two Japanese banks set to start operations in GIFT City: IFSCA chief Pak court extends until Nov 20 stay against trial of Imran in cipher case TikTok, Meta challenge Europe's new rules that crack down on digital giants Salman Rushdie gets 'Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award' in New York

Geminids:

• Peaking from December 14-15 and active from December 4-20.

• Beginning from the Gemini constellation, the Geminids stand apart because of their relationship with the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, recognizing them from most comet-related meteor showers.



Ursids:

Active from December 17-26, Peaking from December 22-23.

The Ursids Meteor Shower happens as Earth experiences debris from Comet 8P/Tuttle, frequently giving faint meteors short tails, requiring persistence during observation.