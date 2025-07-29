Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

London stabbings leave 2 dead, as many hospitalised, including suspect

A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said. (File Photo)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

A stabbing attack at a London business on Monday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital, including the suspect who was in grave condition, police said.

A 58-year-old-man was killed at the scene in the Southwark section of central London, the Metropolitan police said. A 27-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital. 

The attack was not believed to be terror related, Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident but was in life-threatening condition, police said. Another man was hospitalised but expected to survive.

 

Police did not reveal any details about the business where the crime occurred or a possible motive. None of the victims or the suspect was named.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

