Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Islamabad; no loss of life, property

In the early hours of Friday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas, as reported by ARY News

Earthquake

Earthquake

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the early hours of Friday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas, as reported by ARY News.
According to the seismological centre, the tremors were felt around 5:30 am in parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 16 kilometres.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Residents, fearing the quake, emerged from their homes reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba; however, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage in any part of Islamabad or Rawalpindi thus far, as reported by ARY News.
Just last month, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook Gilgit. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed tremors in Gilgit and adjoining areas, with no reported loss of life or property damage.
The NSMC Islamabad reported a quake depth of 45 kilometres and an epicentre of 84 kilometres in the North West for the previous event.
In October, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale affected various areas of Karachi, the capital of the Sindh province.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the quake's depth was recorded at 15 kilometres, with the epicentre near the Quaidabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan's ministry confirms it formally applied for Brics membership

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Death toll at 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Militants attack Air Force base, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Pakistan Army

Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

US Congress bars Pentagon from utilising Chinese port logistics platform

Top US, Chinese military officials hold 1st high-level talks in over a year

Indonesia secures rice import commitments from India, Thailand: Report

US Steel sale to Japanese company warrants 'serious scrutiny': White House

Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai's bid to throw out sedition charge

Topics : Pakistan Islamabad airport Earthquake Earthquake Warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon