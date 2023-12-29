Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maine bars Trump from ballot as SC weighs state authority to block ex-prez

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment

Donald Trump

Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November

AP (Portland) Maine
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maine's Democratic secretary of state on Thursday removed former president Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause, becoming the first election official to take action unilaterally in a decision that has potential Electoral College consequences.
While Maine has just four electoral votes, it's one of two states to split them. Trump won one of Maine's electors in 2020, so having him off the ballot there should he emerge as the Republican general election candidate could have outsized implications in a race that is expected to be narrowly decided.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a December ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.
Bellows found that Trump could no longer run for his prior job because his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol violated Section 3, which bans from office those who engaged in insurrection. Bellows made the ruling after some state residents, including a bipartisan group of former lawmakers, challenged Trump's position on the ballot.
Her decision came one day after Trump's lawyers asked her to disqualify herself over tweets that they said showed bias. She called the US Capitol attack an insurrection and bemoaned that Trump wasn't convicted by the US Senate after being impeached by the US House.
Bellows won't have the final word on Trump's political career. Her decision can be appealed to Maine's courts. The US Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on whether Trump can still run for president early next year.
Activists have asked state election officials across the country to remove Trump from their states' primary ballots under Section 3. Until Bellows' ruling, all of them rejected the request, often saying they were waiting for courts to give direction on how to interpret the clause, which has been used only a handful of times since the years following the Civil War.

Also Read

Here's what we know so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

New Mexico's major parties prepare for June presidential primary ballot

US elections: Kennedy Jr draws Biden and Trump voters united by distrust

Trump is inserting himself in race to become next speaker. Will it matter?

World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by January 1

More than 40 people dead in Liberia after leaking fuel tanker explodes

Baidu's ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot has more than 100 mn users: CTO Haifeng

US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force to counter Houthi rebel attacks

Biggest 2-month rally in decades rescues beaten-up bond markets

Maine law mandated that Bellows hold a public hearing over the issue, which she did in December. A lawyer and former executive director of the Maine chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Bellows allowed each side to submit additional arguments after the Colorado Supreme Court's historic Dec. 19 decision that Section 3 barred Trump from the ballot.
Trump's campaign has said it will appeal that court's 4-3 ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on Section 3. Whatever the high court decides will apply to every state, including Maine.
The Maine decision shows the potential perils to Trump if the issue is decided on a state-by-state basis. He lost Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020 and does not need it to win the presidency. But Maine divides its electoral votes by congressional districts, and Trump has twice won the state's second congressional district.
If he's not on the ballot there, he would start his 2024 campaign down one Electoral College vote.
The secretary of state's office said it's not aware of the office previously striking a presidential candidate from the ballot, but other candidates for lower offices have been removed that way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States US Supreme Court Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon