'Make Iran great again': Exiled crown prince Pahlavi's appeal to Trump

Exiled Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday (local time) issued a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump, praising him as a "man of peace" and urging continued support for the Iranian people in their "fight for freedom" against the Khamenei regime.

The 65-year-old exiled crown prince and the son of the late Shah (King) Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, called Iran's current leadership a "terror regime".

Pahlavi asserted that the Iranian people would emerge as US' key partner for peace and prosperity following what he described as the fall of the current regime.

Speaking to Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo, Pahlavi said, "Mr. President, you have already forged a legacy as a man of peace. Your words of solidarity have given Iranians the strength to fight for freedom. And while Khamenei and his thugs call for "Death to America," the Iranian people are renaming streets after you. They know you have their back and will not abandon them like Obama and Biden. After the fall of this terrorist regime, they will be your best partner for peace and prosperity. Help them liberate themselves and Make Iran Great Again!"

At least 420 protesters have been killed in Iran during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), CNN reported.

The protests began on December 28 as demonstrations against soaring inflation and economic hardship, but soon escalated into tense nationwide unrest, marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrations have spread across multiple cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns, and the use of force. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on "rioters" and foreign interference, while maintaining that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed.

International leaders have increasingly spoken out on the situation. Pope Leo, addressing crowds at the Vatican after his Angelus prayer, said he was praying for peace in Iran.

Amid the unrest, US officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said legal action against protesters would be strict. According to Tasnim news agency, he said proceedings would be carried out "without leniency, mercy or appeasement." "The charges against all rioters are the same," he said.