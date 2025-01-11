Business Standard

Meta shuts down DEI programme as it prepares for Trump's second term

Meta shuts down DEI programme as it prepares for Trump's second term

The move comes on the heels of the social media giant's decision to end its third-party fact-checking programme and scale back policies on hate speech and abuse

Joining companies such as John Deere and Walmart, Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc is getting rid of its diversity, equity and inclusion programme that includes hiring, training and picking vendors, a company spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The move, which was first reported by Axios, comes on the heels of the social media giant's decision to end its third-party fact-checking programme and scale back policies on hate speech and abuse.

Citing an internal memo sent to employees, Axios said the Menlo Park, California-based tech giant said the US Supreme Court "has recently made decisions signalling a shift in how courts will approach DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion programmes) The term DEI' has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others.

 

In practice, this means Meta will no longer have a team focused on diversity and inclusion and the company said it will instead focus on how to apply fair and consistent practices that mitigate bias for all, no matter your background.

The company will also end its diverse slate approach to hiring, which meant that a diverse pool of candidates was considered for every open position.

Other companies that have curbed DEI programmes recently include McDonald's and automaker Ford as well as Walmart and farm equipment maker John Deere.

Amazon also said it is halting some of its DEI programmes, although it did not specify which ones. In a Dec 16 memo to employees that Amazon shared on Friday, Candi Castleberry, a senior human resources executive, said the company has been winding down outdated programs and materials, and we're aiming to complete that by the end of 2024.

We also know there will always be individuals or teams who continue to do well-intentioned things that don't align with our company-wide approach, and we might not always see those right away. But we'll keep at it," she wrote.

Rather than have individual groups build programmes, she added, Amazon is focusing on programs with proven outcomes and we also aim to foster a more truly inclusive culture.

Topics : Metaverse Donald Trump Social Media Facebook Instagram

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

