close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta offers to limit use of ad data to address UK competition concerns

The CMA said it was minded to accept the commitments, which include advertisers being able to opt out of allowing their data

Reuters
Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Britain's competition watchdog on Friday said social media giant Meta had offered to limit its use of other businesses' advertising data for its Facebook Marketplace service to address the regulator's competition concerns.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was minded to accept the commitments, which include advertisers being able to opt out of allowing their data to be used to improve the Facebook Marketplace classified ads platform.
 
CMA executive director of enforcement Michael Grenfell said: "Reducing the risk of Meta unfairly exploiting the data of businesses who advertise on its platform for its own competitive advantage could help many UK businesses who advertise there.
 
"We are now consulting on these commitments which we believe, at this stage, will address our concerns." The CMA cited an example of Meta being able to use data derived from a user's engagement with ads on Facebook to deduce they were interested in trainers, which could then influence listings for shoes to that user on Facebook Marketplace.
 
A consultation on Meta's proposals will close on June 26, it said.
 
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kate Holton)

Also Read

Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue'

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

Instagram down for users for a few hours worldwide, cause unclear

Instagram Reels adds dedicated 'trends' section to empower creators

World Bank approves $300 million financing to help the poor in Lebanon

Senior PTI leader quits Imran Khan's party over violent May 9 activities

Global money market funds attract heavy inflows as US debt ceiling looms

Sri Lanka hopes for single digit inflation by year-end: Guv Weerasinghe

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Topics : Facebook Britain Instagram

First Published: May 26 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

YSR Vivekananda Reddy | Courtesy: ysrcongresspartymandapeta
4 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against I-T assessment transfer

Delhi High Court
3 min read

Darjeeling may join 6 other non-attainment cities in Bengal in 2024: Report

Darjeeling
2 min read

Meta offers to limit use of ad data to address UK competition concerns

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
1 min read

World Bank approves $300 million financing to help the poor in Lebanon

world bank
3 min read

Most Popular

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword creates new auction record in London

f Tipu Sultan
3 min read

Emerging US debt deal would raise limit, cap spending for two years

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, center, speaks to members of the media while arriving at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
5 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

Imran Khan, wife barred from leaving the country, says Pakistan media

Imran Khan
2 min read

LIVE: Delhi court allows Rahul Gandhi's plea for issuance of fresh passport

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon