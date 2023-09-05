Confirmation

Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in some European countries this year

Meta has started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will discontinue the "Facebook News" feature on its social media app in the UK, France and Germany, later this year.

Users will still be able to view links to news articles and European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages after the change is implemented in December, Meta said.

However, Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on "Facebook News", nor offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

"Facebook News", which curates a feed of news articles, is a dedicated tab in the bookmarks section of the Facebook app."News makes up less than 3% of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people," Meta said in a blog post.

Along with Big Tech peer Alphabet, the company has come under increasing pressure from lawmakers around the world to share a higher percentage of its advertising revenue with news publishers.

Meta has started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers. Australia implemented a similar law in 2021.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
