Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mets ballpark, Trump-run golf course among 3 awarded NYC casino licences

Mets ballpark, Trump-run golf course among 3 awarded NYC casino licences

The state Gaming Commission on Monday awarded the three projects licenses to operate in the lucrative metropolitan-area market during a meeting at a riverside park in upper Manhattan

casino, spin

The projects bested several other proposals that fell by the wayside during the high stakes competition

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The New York Mets' ballpark in Queens. A Bronx golf course once operated by President Donald Trump 's company. A slot parlor on a horse racing track near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The three disparate sites, located far from the tourist hub of Manhattan, will become the future homes of New York City's first Las Vegas-style resort casinos.

The state Gaming Commission on Monday awarded the three projects licenses to operate in the lucrative metropolitan-area market during a meeting at a riverside park in upper Manhattan.

The panel approved the licenses with the condition that the companies appoint an outside monitor to ensure they're complying with state law and meeting the many promises and local investments they made to communities.

 

Brian O'Dwyer, the commission's chair, said the state looked forward to casino projects' promises of jobs, infrastructure investments and gaming revenue realized.

Also Read

G-20

US plans to reduce number of G-20 finance meetings during its chairmanship

White House

White House ballroom construction matter of national security: Trump admin

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump mocks Rob Reiner in inflammatory social media post after his death

China, China economy

Sustainable growth path: China needs to do more to rebalance its economypremium

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows retaliation after ISIS gunman kills 3 Americans in Syria

A handful of protestors opposed to billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen's casino plan stood up and shouted: You picked a billionaire over New Yorkers! Shame on you!" as they walked out of the meeting.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has praised the projects, saying they could unlock billions for the state's transit system and create jobs. Opponents complain that easy access to casinos will only increase gambling addiction.

The projects bested several other proposals that fell by the wayside during the high stakes competition.

Among them were three casinos proposed for Manhattan that were rejected by local boards, including a Caesars Palace in the heart of Times Square backed by rapper Jay-Z. A plan for a resort on Coney Island's iconic boardwalk in Brooklyn was also defeated by local opposition, and MGM abruptly pulled out of the once-crowded sweepstakes, despite local support.

The state gaming commission was authorized to license up to three casinos in the New York City area after voters approved a referendum in 2013 opening the door to casino gambling statewide.

Four full casinos, all upstate, now offer table games. The state also runs nine gambling halls without live table games, many of them also miles away from Manhattan.

Monday's decision, in some ways, was largely a formality. Millions of dollars in gambling revenues are already factored into the state budget.

A state panel charged with vetting the proposals for the commission also recommended awarding a license to all three remaining proposals earlier this month.

The Gaming Facility Location Board, in its written decision, argued that the region's dense and relatively affluent population, combined with high tourism, would be able to support all three plans, despite their relative proximity to each other.

The panel said its consultants conservatively estimated the casinos would generate a combined $7 billion in gambling tax revenues from 2027 to 2036, plus $1.5 billion in licensing fees and nearly $6 billion in state and local taxes.

Monday's decision also means Trump likely stands to claim a substantial prize. When Bally's purchased operating rights for the city-owned Ferry Point golf course from the Trump Organization in 2023, it agreed to pony up an additional $115 million if it won a casino license.

The Trump Organization hasn't commented on the expected windfall.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

Four arrested for plotting New Year's Eve attacks in Southern California

A screengrab taken from a handout video shows smoke as it billows, following an aircraft crash in Toluca, Mexico, December 15, 2025 | REUTERS

Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people: Official

Brown University

Brown University attack: Hunt continues for shooter amid security questions

Bondi beach shooting, Australia

Australia Hanukkah shooting: US Jewish groups urge stricter event security

Rob_Reiner, Hollywood director

Rob Reiner death: Actor known for his work on both sides of the camera

Topics : Donald Trump New York New York City Casino

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon