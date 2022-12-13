JUST IN
Business Standard

Venezuelan president Maduro to fully open border with Colombia from Jan 1

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting January 1, a measure that was repeatedly postponed

Topics
Venezuela | Colombia Ceasefire | Border walls

AP  |  Caracas 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves as he arrives for a rally with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Reuters
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro | Photo: Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro on Monday announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting January 1, a measure repeatedly postponed following the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbours.

Relations between the countries were broken off in 2019, but Maduro has said the environment is conducive to improved ties with the election of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's first leftist president. The neighbours resumed diplomatic relations in September.

I am going to announce that we will be completely opening the border, for all of western Venezuela with Colombia, for the passage of vehicles, motorcycles, trucks as of January 1. Maduro said on state television.

We are preparing everything to comply with what we announced, to fulfill what was promised to President Gustavo Petro, he said.

Petro has recognised Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. His predecessor, Ivn Duque, along with dozens of other countries, had said Maduro was returned to power in 2018 in fraudulent elections.

Petro also promoted the reopening of the countries' shared border on September 26. Symbolically, the crossing of trucks from both sides of the border was allowed while restrictions remained on private vehicles and buses.

In the first week of November, the first commercial flight by a Colombian airline in years arrived in Venezuela. For now, only the small Colombian state airline Satena and the Venezuelan Turpial and Laser have permission from the Venezuelan authorities to operate the route.

Maduro did not mention if that would change in the near future.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 10:27 IST

