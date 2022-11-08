JUST IN
Residents clash with Chinese authorities over Covid quarantine restrictions
What happens after warming hits 1.5C? A guide to climate overshoot
Oil drops as China Covid cases spike, dollar gains ahead of midterms
US: Midterm election day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies
COP27: 112 nations pledge to protect 30% of land and ocean by 2030
Europe's energy crunch will trigger years of shortages and blackouts
Buckingham Palace unveils new monogram for Camilla the Queen Consort of UK
North Korea slams US for raising alleged weapons transfer to Russia
European Union dims hopes for a price cap to contain soaring gas costs
Zardari calls for impartial investigation over attack on Imran Khan
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Residents clash with Chinese authorities over Covid quarantine restrictions
Emirates buys 5 Boeing 777 freighters in USD 1.7 billion-valued deal
Business Standard

1.2 million people in Venezuela cut from essential supplies after floods

Heavy rain has damaged 41 roads in Sucre and 28 in Anzoategui, said Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez Araguayan

Topics
Venezuela | Floods | natural calamities

IANS  |  Caracas 

Venezuela

Some 1.2 million people in Venezuela's Sucre state have been left without access to essentials like fuel and medical supplies after floods damaged a main highway, local media reported.

The highway connecting the state to the neighbouring Anzoategui has been cut off since last week due to flooding and mudslides, making it impossible to deliver essentials such as gas and surgical supplies, Sucre Governor Gilberto Pinto Blanco told the local media on Monday.

Work to clear the highway will continue until "the main access road is totally recovered", Xinhua news agency quoted the Governor as saying.

Heavy rain has damaged 41 roads in Sucre and 28 in Anzoategui, said Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez Araguayan.

Last week's flooding and landslides along the country's northeastern coast caused at least seven deaths and severe material damage to the towns of Puerto La Cruz and Guanta, authorities said.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Venezuela

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.