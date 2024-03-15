Sensex (    %)
                             
Migrant boat capsizes near Turkiye's coast; at least 21 people killed

The Turkish coast guard said it caught at least 93 migrants attempting to leave the Turkish coast on boats this week

AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkiye's northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 21 people, officials said.
Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others reached the shore by themselves and notified officials, Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.
It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard was continuing to search the area, he said.
ALSO READ: Ship carrying 200 tonnes of aid approaches Gaza through new sea route

A statement from Aktas' office later said five of the dead were children.
The migrants' nationalities were not immediately known.
Eighteen rescue boats, a plane, two helicopters and a drone were involved in the search and rescue mission, the statement said. Ambulances were on standby at a nearby port, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Although their numbers have declined in recent years, migrants mostly from the Middle East and Africa often leave Turkiye to try to reach Greece in search of a better life in European countries. Some migrants leaving Turkey also attempt to sail to Italy.
The Turkish coast guard said it caught at least 93 migrants attempting to leave the Turkish coast on boats this week.
 

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

