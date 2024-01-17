Military ranking 2024: India retains 4th position; full list here

Global Firepower 2024: The latest annual report by Global Firepower (GFP) revealed that India has maintained its position as the world's fourth most powerful military. All top four military powers in the world have maintained their respective positions, including the United States, which has secured the top spot since 2006.

The GFP ranking evaluates military capabilities based on factors such as manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography across land, sea, and air. The combined PowerIndex (PwrIdx) score is generated, with a lower score indicating stronger military capabilities. According to the index, a "0.0000" is considered to be the perfect score.

No change in top four rankings

According to the report, the United States leads globally not only in military strength but also in technological advancements, medical, aerospace, and computer/telecom sectors. The US boasts 13,300 aircraft, including 983 attack helicopters, with a PwrIdx of 0.0699, signifying its dominance in military power.

Russia secured the second position with a PwrIdx of 0.0702, closely followed by China at 0.0706, while India maintained its fourth position since 2006, with a score of 0.1023. While India's military strength is noteworthy, there exists a substantial gap between its PwrIdx and that of the top three nations.

South Korea, Japan & Turkey move up in rankings

South Korea has risen to the fifth position, surpassing the UK, which occupied the spot in 2023. The UK now ranks sixth. Pakistan, previously at seventh place, has dropped to ninth, while Japan and Turkey moved up to claim the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Italy remains steady at the tenth spot, and France has slipped to the 11th position in the GFP ranking.

Notably, Iran and Israel also improved their military ranking in 2024. Iran improved its position to 14, up from 17 last year, and Israel secured the 17th spot, up from 18 the previous year.

Out of the 145 countries on the list, Bhutan has the least powerful military with a PwrIdx of 6.3704, after Moldova (4.2311) and Suriname (3.9038).

Top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries in the world:

1. United States

2. Russia

3. China

4. India

5. South Korea

6. United Kingdom

7. Japan

8. Turkey

9. Pakistan

10. Italy

10 countries with the least powerful militaries in the world

1. Bhutan

2. Moldova

3. Suriname

4. Somalia

5. Benin

6. Liberia

7. Belize

8. Sierra Leone

9. Central African Republic

10. Iceland