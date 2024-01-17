Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US, S Korea and Japan conduct naval drills as tensions deepen with N Korea

The training in waters off South Korea's Jeju island came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues a provocative run in weapons testing and threats that has raised regional tensions

naval drills

It didn't specify whether the training reflected concerns about North Korea's alleged arms transfers to Russia to help that country's war in Ukraine | Photo: @USNavy

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States, South Korea and Japan conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea, South Korea's military said on Wednesday, as the three countries' senior diplomats were to meet in Seoul to discuss the deepening standoff with Pyongyang.
The training in waters off South Korea's Jeju island came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues a provocative run in weapons testing and threats that has raised regional tensions to their highest point in years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament this week, Kim declared that North Korea would abandon its long-standing commitment to a peaceful unification with South Korea and ordered a rewriting of North's constitution to eliminate the idea of a shared statehood between the war-divided countries.
His speech on Monday came a day after the North conducted its first ballistic test of 2024, which state-media described as a new solid-fuel intermediate range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, reflecting its push to advance its lineup of weapons targeting US military bases in Guam and Japan.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the trilateral naval drills, which completed its three-day programme on Wednesday, involved nine warships from the countries, including US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis destroyers from South Korea and Japan.
The exercise was aimed at sharpening the countries' combined deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear, missile and underwater threats, and also training for preventing illicit maritime transports of weapons of mass destruction, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
It didn't specify whether the training reflected concerns about North Korea's alleged arms transfers to Russia to help that country's war in Ukraine.
In Seoul, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn was scheduled to meet with Japanese counterpart Namazu Hiroyuki on Wednesday, a day before their trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden's deputy special representative for North Korea, Jung Pak, to coordinate their response toward the North.
In the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, the conservative government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been expanding military cooperation and training with the United States and Japan, which Kim has decried as invasion rehearsals.

Also Read

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Vladimir Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea

N Korea vows strong response to US report calling it 'persistent' threat

S Korea expresses concern, regret over Kim-Putin military cooperation talks

Trump lawyers foreshadow lines of defence in classified documents case

Boeing picks retired admiral to lead team for safety review of planes

Apple dethrones Samsung as top phone maker for first time since 2010

China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump

China's economy expanded 5.2% in 2023, though recovery seems uneven

Yoon has also sought stronger reassurances from Washington that it would swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to defend its ally in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.
In his speech at the North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, Kim called described the South Koreans as top class stooges of America who were obsessed with confrontation, and repeated a threat that the North would annihilate the South with its nukes if provoked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea North Korea United States Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon