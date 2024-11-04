Business Standard
Mineral Resources' MD Ellison to step down after probe on tax evasion

The board also revealed the company had been paying rent for properties which belonged to the billionaire along with rent-related benefits to the founder's daughter

RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker said the key concern over the medium term will be centred around who will replace EllisonPhoto: PTI

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison will step down in the next 18 months, the miner said on Monday, as an internal probe found the billionaire had used company resources for his personal benefit, sending its shares lower. 
The announcement triggered a more than 10 per cent slump in Mineral Resources' (MinRes) shares, as the firm disclosed findings of an investigation into its founder, Ellison, over various allegations, including failing to properly disclose revenue from his overseas entities to the Australian Taxation Office. 
"I acknowledge that I made mistakes, some of which were driven by my wish to keep private certain events that cause me great personal embarrassment," Ellison said in a statement. 
 
Ellison, who will remain as managing director until a successor is found, has been fined A$8.8 million ($5.81 million) by the firm. He will also forfeit his salary and other incentives of up to A$9.6 million. 
RBC Capital Markets analyst Kaan Peker said the key concern over the medium term will be centred around who will replace Ellison. 
"Ellison still appears well regarded by the market, as the founder led company is entrepreneurial, has lower bureaucracy, and clarity of vision." 

Ellison could not immediately be reached for further comments. 
The internal probe found the company had made payments of A$3.8 million to an offshore entity owned by Ellison for various mining equipments, with the mining boss not having declared the transactions and income post the firm's Sydney listing. 
The board also revealed the company had been paying rent for properties which belonged to the billionaire along with rent-related benefits to the founder's daughter. 
"Mr Ellison has failed to be as forthcoming with the board as he should have been," the company said. 
The investigation also revealed that emails relating to the British Virgin Island company were deleted in 2019 in "an attempt to avoid information becoming public".  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

