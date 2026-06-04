Mojtaba Khamenei urges steadfastness, unity to 'neutralise enemy's plot'

A message attributed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Mojtaba Khamenei, was read at the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini during the 37th anniversary commemoration of his passing, according to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Tasnim News Agency, through the message, the Supreme Leader said, "Everyone should neutralise the enemy's plot through steadfastness, foresight, preserving unity and mutual trust, and not echoing the enemy."

The statement highlighted the significance of the annual commemoration, describing it as a renewal of national commitment to Imam Khomeini's ideology.

He said, " The martyr leader of the fourteenth of Khordad has transformed it into an annual opportunity for the nation's covenant with Imam Khomeini (RA)."

The message further stressed ideological continuity with Iran's revolutionary leadership. He said, "The Iranian nation, with its renewed mission, has become a source of pride for the free nations alongside the resistance front."

The message additionally included a strong reference to regional geopolitical tensions with Israel. It said, "The shaky Zionist regime and the cancerous tumour of Israel have also drawn near to the final stages of their ominous lifespan, and by the grace of God and in accordance with the resolute and farsighted words of the martyred Leader ten years ago, they will not see 25 years after that date, God willing."

During the ceremony at the Imam Khomeini shrine, the message was recited in the presence of officials and participants gathered for the annual event, which marked the passing of the late Iranian leader, widely regarded as the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, citing US officials Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump has privately told aides that he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran becomes responsible for the deaths of American troops.

According to the news report, the president's position indicates a reluctance to reignite broader military conflict with Iran, even as clashes continue. Officials suggested Trump may be prepared to tolerate "smaller flare-ups for weeks--or even months" rather than risk a wider war in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the ongoing diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran have hit a severe impasse following Tehran's rigid demand for the immediate unfreezing of capital at the very start of the process.

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the diplomatic deadlock stems from Iran's insistence on the release of "liquid cash" from the billions of dollars in frozen assets, already in the very first phase of the agreement.

This gridlock has emerged despite intense backchannel diplomacy aimed at breaking the geopolitical stalemate. Two sources familiar with the developments informed The Jerusalem Post that international intermediaries have spent recent days attempting to broker a compromise on the contentious issue.

However, these diplomatic interventions have yielded little progress, as the Iranian negotiators have refused to budge and continue to demand the release of the funds in Phase A as part of the framework agreement, even before taking any concrete steps on the ground.

Concurrently, Trump declared Washington's intention to take possession of Iran's enriched uranium.

Speaking at the White House, the US President described the ongoing discussions with Tehran as going "very well", though he acknowledged there was no guarantee of success.

"It might not happen, you know? Who knows," Trump remarked regarding a potential pact, before adding, "But if it happens, it could happen over the weekend."

He further noted, "Anything can happen when you're dealing with Iran."

Turning to maritime security, which remains a key sticking point in the diplomatic deadlock, Trump asserted that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would reopen "immediately upon signing" a memorandum of understanding with Iran, expressing total confidence that maritime traffic through the vital waterway would resume swiftly.

"It will open up quickly," Trump said of the transport route, adding, "We've already had our mine sweepers there."

When questioned about Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump reiterated a firm desire to secure the material, arguing that only the United States and China possessed the necessary capabilities to handle it.

"I want to get it," Trump stated, before asserting, "We will go get it.