Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 07:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Morgan Stanley plans to hire more Asia wealth relationship managers

Morgan Stanley plans to hire more Asia wealth relationship managers

The firm's 140 relationship managers in the region could grow to 200 over the next few years, said Vincent Chui, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s Asia wealth chief is looking to boost the number of staff dealing with its richest customers. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Minmin Low and Adam Haigh
 
Morgan Stanley’s Asia wealth chief is looking to boost the number of staff dealing with its richest customers as the US lender pushes ahead with its regional expansion. 
 
The firm’s 140 relationship managers in the region could grow to 200 over the next few years, said Vincent Chui, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific. Morgan Stanley’s scale and priority on the super wealthy can help customers diversify away from Asia to other parts of the world, including sectors such as AI and healthcare in the US, he said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Hong Kong. 
 
 
“We are in a very fortunate position. We focus on the most important ultra-high net worth segment in Asia,” Chui said on Thursday. “For many other players it is challenging in terms of justifying the cost expansion and trying to find the profitability.”
 
Wealth management firms in Asia are looking to double assets under management to almost $260 trillion by 2026 and boost revenue, according to an Accenture report last year. At Morgan Stanley, wealth and asset management has boosted recurring sales and returns and is expected to remain a key driver of profit.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance share rises 3% on robust Q3 business nos.; brokerages upbeat

Morgan Stanley

Sensex could hit 105,000 in 1 yr: Morgan Stanley's bullish outlook on India

china Flag, China

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley downgrade China's economic growth outlook

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

Morgan Stanley, 2 others pick 6.8% stake in PNB Housing Fin for Rs 1,664 cr

share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

Equity returns outclass gold, FD, property in the long term: Morgan Stanley

 
“The secular growth of the sector, particularly in the ultra-high net worth segment, is still strong,” he said. 
 
Chui said that while China’s markets might be reaching lows, the US still provides relatively better growth-adjusted returns.
 
“Our view at this point is that China is relatively inexpensive,” he said. “The Chinese market and Chinese policies are coming to the stage where we are bottoming out.”

More From This Section

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

US troops need to stay in Syria to counter Islamic State: Defence secy

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian missile attack in southern Ukraine killed at least 13: Officials

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump blames California Guv Newsom for Los Angeles wildfires

Houthi tribesmen gather after US and UK air strikes on Houthi positions near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

US Army carries out airstrikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Trump's talk about Canada becoming 51st state isn't funny: Canadian leaders

Topics : Morgan Stanley Asia wealth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon