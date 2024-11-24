Business Standard
Mpox continues to be public health emergency as cases resurge, says WHO

Decision comes as Mpox cases surge, particularly with the spread of the clade Ib variant beyond its origin in the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring African nations, Europe, and Asia

WHO, World Health Organization

World Health Organization | (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that Mpox will continue to be classified as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), citing a resurgence in cases and the virus's ongoing geographic spread.

The high-alert status initially declared in August, was reaffirmed following a meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

The decision comes as Mpox cases surge, particularly with the spread of the clade Ib variant beyond its origin in the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring African nations, Europe, and Asia. "Rising case numbers, the continuing geographic spread, and the need for a cohesive response have made it essential to maintain this emergency status," the WHO said in its statement.

 

Confirmed cases of clade Ib have been detected in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and India, highlighting the global scale of the outbreak, reported The Express Tribune.

Mpox, a viral disease transmitted through close contact, presents flu-like symptoms and lesions. Although typically mild, it can be fatal, particularly in regions with inadequate healthcare. Over 46,000 suspected cases have been reported this year in Africa, with Congo accounting for the majority of the more than 1,000 suspected deaths.

The new PHEIC declaration underscores the global threat posed by clade Ib and follows earlier alerts related to a separate strain during the 2022-2023 outbreak.

In response to growing concerns, the WHO has expanded vaccine authorisations. Bavarian Nordic's Mpox vaccine was approved earlier this year, with Japan's KM Biologics' vaccine added to the list of emergency-use vaccines in September.

WHO officials have faced criticism for delays in vaccine distribution but stressed that vaccination remains a cornerstone of global response efforts, The Express Tribune reported.

"The emergency status underscores the urgency to mount a unified global response," a WHO spokesperson stated. The organisation urged countries and health partners to collaborate on widespread vaccination campaigns and enhance public awareness to curb the virus's spread effectively.

Topics : Monkeypox Mpox World Health Organization public health

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

