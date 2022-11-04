After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023

After three years of Covid-induced break, will resume daily from India to Guangzhou and Chengdu in and Yangon in from March 27 next year, Business Standard has learnt.

IndiGo's decision to restart these has come at a time when Air India, under the Tata Group, is leasing 30 planes to boost its domestic and international operations significantly.

Amid China's stringent Covid-19 policies and its border dispute with India, there are currently no operating between the two countries.

Meanwhile, 12 flights currently operate every week on the India- routes. Ten of these are operated by Airways and two by .

IndiGo, which is India's largest carrier, currently operates 1,092 international flights per week between India and 22 foreign cities, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

used to operate daily flights on the Delhi-Chengdu, Kolkata-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Yangon routes till early 2020. The airline had stopped operating them on March 23, 2020, when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended all scheduled international flights due to the Covid-19 outbreak. India resumed scheduled international flights on March 27 this year.

executives, who did not wish to be named, said the flights on the Delhi-Chengdu, Kolkata-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Yangon routes will resume from March next year as demand for these services has finally returned.

The airline has already started selling tickets for these flights.

IndiGo did not respond to Business Standard's questions on this matter.

Flights on the Delhi-Chengdu, Kolkata-Guangzhou and Kolkata-Yangon routes take approximately 285 minutes, 225 minutes and 115 minutes, respectively. Therefore, IndiGo is planning to deploy A320neo planes on these routes as before, the airline’s executives said.

IndiGo currently commands around 60 per cent share of the domestic passenger market. With the revamped Jet Airways planning to restart operations and new entrant Akasa Air adding one new aircraft every two weeks, competition on domestic routes is only going to increase. So, IndiGo believes that its next phase of growth is primarily going to come from international expansion.