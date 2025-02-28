Friday, February 28, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / N Korea performs cruise missile tests as it vows to respond to US threats

N Korea performs cruise missile tests as it vows to respond to US threats

Kim expressed satisfaction over the results of the drills and said the military must be battle-ready

North Korea, North Korea flag

North Korea's Defense Ministry alleged the US and its allies were ramping up more serious military provocations. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Seoul (South Korea)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea said Friday it had test-fired strategic cruise missiles to demonstrate its nuclear counter-attack capability, days after it vowed to respond to what it called escalating US-led hostilities since the start of the Trump administration.

The official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the missile tests off the country's west coast Wednesday. They were the North's fourth missile launch event this year and the second of President Donald Trump's second term.

The launches were designed to inform the enemies, who are seriously violating our security environment and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment, of the North Korean military's counterattack capability and the readiness of its nuclear operations, KCNA said.

 

Kim expressed satisfaction over the results of the drills and said the military must be battle-ready and prepared to use its nuclear weapons, the report said.

Trump has said he would reach out to Kim again after they met at three summits in his first term. North Korea hasn't directly responded to Trump's overture as it continues its typical aggressive rhetoric against the US and weapons testing activities.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea has sent more troops to Russia: South Korea spy agency

North Korea, North Korea flag

N Korea slams US, rivals for pursuing 'absurd' plans to denuclearise North

North Korea-South Korea flag

N Korea razing facility that hosted war-separated families' reunion: Seoul

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong slams US-South Korea-Japan security partnership

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

N Korea slams Rubio for calling it 'rogue' state in criticism of Trump govt

Many experts say Kim, now preoccupied with his support of Russia's war against Ukraine with supply of weapons and troops, won't likely embrace Trump's outreach anytime soon. They say Kim could reconsider if he doubts he'll maintain North Korea's current solid cooperation with Russia after the war ends.

Last Saturday, North Korea's Defense Ministry alleged the US and its allies were ramping up more serious military provocations targeting North Korea since Trump took power. It cited the recent US-South Korean aerial exercise involving a US B-1B bomber and other reported activities involving US military assets. A Defense Ministry statement said North Korea will counter the strategic threat of the US with strategic means.

Kim and Trump met three times from 2018-19 to discuss the fate of North Korea's nuclear program, but their diplomacy derailed due to disputes over US-led sanctions on the North. Kim has since sharply increased the pace of weapons tests to expand and modernize his nuclear and missile arsenals. Having a bigger nuclear arsenal now, experts say Kim would think he could win greater US concessions if he revives diplomacy with Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

USAID workers clear their desks in Trump's final push to dismantle agency

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF

Countries need to put public debt on sustainable path: IMF MD at G20 meet

Donald Trump, Trump

Confident Putin will keep his word to end war in Ukraine, says Trump

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel-Hamas talks begin for next phase of Gaza ceasefire, says Egypt

US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Donald Trump says 'yes' to King Charles' invitation for state visit

Topics : North Korea Cruise missiles US-North Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon