Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 08:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / North Korea's Kim Jong slams US-South Korea-Japan security partnership

North Korea's Kim Jong slams US-South Korea-Japan security partnership

Referring to a series of new plans for rapidly bolstering all deterrence including nuclear forces, he clarified once again the unshakable policy of more highly developing the nuclear forces

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said an elevated US security partnership with South Korea and Japan poses a grave threat. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said an elevated US security partnership with South Korea and Japan poses a grave threat to his country and vowed to further bolster his nuclear weapons program, state media reported Sunday.

Kim has previously made similar warnings, but his latest statement implies again that the North Korean leader won't likely embrace President Donald Trump's overture to meet him and revive diplomacy anytime soon.

In a speech marking the 77th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Saturday, Kim said the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral security partnership established under a US plot to form a NATO-like regional military bloc is inviting military imbalance on the Korean Peninsula and raising a grave challenge to the security environment of our state, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

 

Referring to a series of new plans for rapidly bolstering all deterrence including nuclear forces, he clarified once again the unshakable policy of more highly developing the nuclear forces, KCNA said.

Amid stalled diplomacy with the US and South Korea in recent years, Kim has focused on enlarging and modernizing his arsenal of nuclear weapons. In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded their bilateral military exercises and trilateral training involving Japan. North Korea has lashed out at those drills, calling them rehearsals to invade the country.

Also Read

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

N Korea slams Rubio for calling it 'rogue' state in criticism of Trump govt

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear facility as Pyongyang pressures Trump admin

North Korea, North Korea flag

N Korea says it tested cruise missile system, vows toughest response to US

WazirX

WazirX's $235 mn hack linked to North Korea; US, Japan, S Korea to counter

North Korea-South Korea flag

N Korea launches projectile toward eastern waters in year's second launch

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has said he would reach out to Kim again as he boasted of his high-stakes summit with him during his first term.

During a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday, Trump said that We will have relations with North Korea, with Kim Jong Un. I got along with him very well, as you know. I think I stopped the war."  During a Fox News interview broadcast on Jan. 23, Trump called Kim a smart guy and not a religious zealot. Asked whether he will reach out to Kim again, Trump replied, I will, yeah.

Trump met Kim three times in 2018-19 to discuss how to end North Korea's nuclear program in what was the first-ever summitry between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea. The high-stakes diplomacy eventually collapsed because Trump rejected Kim's offer to dismantle his main nuclear complex, a partial denuclearization step, in return for broad sanctions relief.

North Korea hasn't directly responded to Trump's recent overture, as it continues weapons testing activities and hostile rhetoric against the U.S. Many experts say Kim is now preoccupied with his dispatch of troops to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. They say Kim would still eventually consider returning to diplomacy with Trump if he determines he would fail to maintain the current solid cooperation with Russia after the war ends.

In his Saturday speech, Kim reaffirmed that North Korea will invariably support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. Kim accused the U.S. of being behind the war machine which is stirring up the tragic situation of Ukraine.

In South Korea, some worry that Trump might abandon the international community's long-running goal of achieving a complete denuclearization of North Korea to produce a diplomatic achievement.

But a joint statement issued by Trump and Ishiba after their summit stated the two leaders reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK, the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The statement said the US and Japan also affirmed the importance of the Japan-US-South Korean trilateral partnership in responding to North Korea.

More From This Section

Earthquake

7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Caribbean sea southwest of Cayman Islands

Crash

Remains of all 10 people killed in Alaska plane crash recovered: Officials

China Taiwan

Taiwan reports 14 Chinese aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels near its shores

Marco Rubio

Hamas must release all hostages now: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

UAE flag

UAE strongly condemns provocative Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

Topics : North Korea Kim Jong Un South Korea Japan nuclear power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon