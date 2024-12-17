Business Standard
Home / World News / NASA astronaut shares SpaceX Dragon Undocking video from space station

NASA astronaut shares SpaceX Dragon Undocking video from space station

SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked from the ISS on December 16, 2024, and headed to earth with 2700 kg of waste

NASA astronaut shares SpaceX Dragon Undocking video

NASA astronaut shares SpaceX Dragon Undocking video

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a video on X (Twitter) showing SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) on December 16, 2024, at 11:05 am EST.
 
After the undocking process, the spacecraft headed towards Earth with loads of cargo. The spacecraft left the Harmony module at 9:35 pm IST and began deorbit burns to conclude the Spacex’s 31st commercial resupply services mission (CRS-31) for NASA, splashing down off the coast of Florida.
 
Pettit shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that reads, "Dragon cargo number 31 undocked yesterday and returned to planet Earth carrying the spoils from our research."
 

More From This Section

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

Fed policymakers likely to project fewer rate cuts next year, and why

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Battle erupts over South Korean court that will determine fate of Yoon

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on US Fed interest rate decision

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sees $76 bn wealth surge, trails Musk, Zuckerberg

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Why are 70,000 Chinese electric vehicles clogging the Brazilian port?

Pettit flew to space on September 11 on Russia's Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. He has been actively photographing the planet from space and recently shared a stunning video of the Dragon spacecraft at the station with the Milky Way galaxy in the background.
 
He shared a post a few days back when the station entered the 'Twilight Zone.' While sharing the post, he wrote a caption that reads, "Living in the Twilight Zone. Our orbit on @Space_Station now is aligned with Earth’s day-night shadow; thus, we see neither full day nor full night. This is the best time to photograph clouds under low-angle lighting."
 
 
The spacecraft carries over 2,700 kg of crew supplies, science investigations, and equipment that astronauts packed on the station, and it is on its way to Earth.
 
NASA confirmed that the splashdown of the spacecraft will not be live-streamed; however, the space agency will share updates on its official blog. The returning Dragon capsule was launched on November 4 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and arrived at the station a day later as part of SpaceX's 31st commercial resupply services mission.
 
The undocking mission was originally supposed to take place on December 6, 2024, but bad weather pushed it back repeatedly.
 
Currently, Dragon is the only spacecraft capable of returning equipment and experiments safely to Earth. The other two operational freighters, i.e., Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft and Russia's Progress capsule, face a fiery atmospheric incineration, burning up during reentry.

Also Read

asteroid

Two airplane-size asteroids closely pass Earth today; no threat to planet

Donald Trump,Trump

Amazon donates $1 mn to Donald Trump's inaugural fund as Bezos plans visit

James Webb discovery

Webb telescope discovers galaxy that may offer clues into Milky Way's birth

NASA

NASA finds seven new dark comets that might have brought life to Earth

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore

Sunita Williams completes 6 months in space, to remain on ISS till February

Topics : NASA SpaceX Astronauts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon