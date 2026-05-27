Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nasa unveils moon base plans with landers, buggies, drones at top of list

Nasa unveils moon base plans with landers, buggies, drones at top of list

The space agency outlined the first phase of its moon base plans on Tuesday, awarding hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to four US companies

Nasa, SpaceX, Boeing, Nasa moon mission

All this hardware is ideally supposed to arrive before the first Artemis astronauts land on the moon, planned for as early as 2028 | Image: Bloomberg

AP Cape Canaveral (US)
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa is already ordering landers, rovers and drones for a sprawling moon base, less than two months after the Artemis II's record-breaking lunar flyaround.

The space agency outlined the first phase of its moon base plans on Tuesday, awarding hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to four US companies.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin will provide a pair of landers to deliver moon buggies to the lunar surface, at a spot near the moon's south pole. These so-called lunar terrain vehicles will be built by Astrolab and Lunar Outpost. Firefly Aerospace, which landed successfully on the moon last year, will deliver the first drones to the moon.

 

All this hardware is ideally supposed to arrive before the first Artemis astronauts land on the moon, planned for as early as 2028.

During April's Artemis II mission, four astronauts flew around the moon, travelling deeper into space than the Apollo moon crews did during the late 1960s and early 1970s. For next year's Artemis III, another team of astronauts will practise docking Nasa's Orion capsule in orbit around Earth with the lunar landers being developed for crews by Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Also Read

SpaceX Starship, SpaceX

SpaceX launches its biggest, most beefed-up Starship yet on test flight

Artemis II, Artemis II moon rocket, Rocket, Rocket Launch, Launch Pad 39B

Artemis II astronauts return with splashdown to end record-breaking voyage

Amit Kshatriya

Amit Kshatriya: The Indian-American scientist behind US' moon mission

Artemis II, Artemis II moon rocket, Rocket, Rocket Launch, Launch Pad 39B

Artemis II crew reaches 'halfway' mark in return journey to Earth: Nasa

A picture of the moon taken by an Artemis II crew member through the window of the Orion spacecraft on Day 5 of the mission | Photo: Reuters

Artemis II astronauts follow Apollo, name lunar features after loved ones

Nasa is targeting Artemis III for mid-2027, with a landing by two astronauts following as soon as 2028. The moon base's second phase, from 2029 into the early 2030s, will start building up the permanent infrastructure, including a power grid. As for when the base will be ready to support astronauts for extended periods in specialised permanent habitats, that is expected sometime in the 2030s, during the third phase.

"Then we will be able to say, 'Hey, we are permanently here and we are not giving it up,'" said Nasa's moon base programme executive Carlos Garcia-Galan.

Garcia-Galan envisions a moon base sprawling over hundreds of square miles, with a perimeter marked by drones, dubbed MoonFall, stationed at the corners.

Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman said these territory markers are meant to be respectful of other countries' spacecraft and equipment that might be nearby. He expects reciprocity in the matter.

The goal of the moon base is to encourage a lunar economy while conducting scientific research and laying the foundation for a Mars expedition, Isaacman stressed.

"For those waiting patiently, the grand return is close at hand and we will not slow down," Isaacman said. "We are really just getting started.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Heatwave in Europe

Exceptionally early heat wave shatters records, causes deaths across Europe

Israeli military on the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, on Wednesday

Israel targets new Hamas leader in Gaza, Palestinians report 3 dead

Donald Trump,Trump

'Gone absolutely crazy': Trump again slams media coverage on Iran conflict

Sonny Rollins

Sonny Rollins, giant of the jazz saxophone, signs out at 95

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Beijing curbs overseas travel for top AI talent at private firms

Topics : NASA NASA moon mission moon mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table