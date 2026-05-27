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Home / World News / 'Gone absolutely crazy': Trump again slams media coverage on Iran conflict

'Gone absolutely crazy': Trump again slams media coverage on Iran conflict

Trump's outburst came through a Truth Social post in which he called out the media outlets and democrats over the framing of the narrative around the conflict

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump's post reflects his continued criticism of mainstream media outlets and their reporting on foreign policy and national security matters, particularly regarding Iran (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump again hit out at the media coverage of the West Asia conflict, alleging bias against his administration as he stated that they will even depict Iran's surrender as their victory.

Trump's outburst came through a Truth Social post in which he called out the media outlets and democrats over the framing of the narrative around the conflict. He referred to the democrats as "dumacrats" as he passed on his comment.

"If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting "I surrender, I surrender" while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary "Documents of Surrender," and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close," he said.

 

"The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!" he added.

Trump's post reflects his continued criticism of mainstream media outlets and their reporting on foreign policy and national security matters, particularly regarding Iran.

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However, he did not specify which report had generated such an irate reaction from the US President.

Last month, Trump criticised The New York Times as well as The Wall Street Journal over their coverage of the Iran war.

He accused The NYT of publishing false narratives on Iran and calling its coverage "fake news", while demanding an apology for what he termed misleading reporting against him and the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that despite media portrayals, Iran had been "totally obliterated, militarily and otherwise".

He also dismissed the WSJ's editorial board for suggesting that his declaration of victory amid the Iran conflict was "premature".

"The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate 'Editorial Boards' in the World, stated that I 'declared premature victory in Iran'," Trump posted to Truth Social.

Meanwhile, US military on Sunday carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries. Iran condemned the strikes saying such actions expose Washington's "dishonesty and unreliability" even as diplomatic efforts continue to end the crisis in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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