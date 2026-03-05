Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nato spokesperson condemns Iran's 'indiscriminate' attacks on Turkiye

Nato spokesperson condemns Iran's 'indiscriminate' attacks on Turkiye

Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence, the spokesperson said

US Israel strike Iran

Nato has parts of a broader European ballistic missile defence system on Turkish soil. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 7:33 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Nato spokesperson Allison Hart on Wednesday condemned "Iran's targeting of Turkey" but she did not confirm whether the military organisation's air defences were used to down the missile.

"Nato stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," she said.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence."  Asked whether Nato air defences were used, Hart said she "can't get into operational details."  Nato has parts of a broader European ballistic missile defence system on Turkish soil, including an early warning radar at the Kurecik base which can detect missiles from Iran.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Zuckerberg says in deposition that he resisted censoring platforms

flights, planes

Repatriation flights ramp up amid rush to bring citizens from West Asia

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Senate blocks bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers in first Congress vote

Israeli airstrikes, Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders

Qatar rejects Iran's claim it targeted only US interests in Doha

Patriot interceptor systems

Iran's Missile Math: $20,000 drones take on $4 million Patriots

Topics : NATO Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todaySouth Africa vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayMacBook NeoM5 MacBook AirIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air