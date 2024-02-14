Nawaz nominates brother Shehbaz for Pak PM, daughter Maryam for Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister. He has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on social media platform X. According to the statement, Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Pakistan and leaders of all political parties who provided political support.

In a post on X, Aurangzeb stated, "Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mr. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif has nominated Mr. Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for the post of Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, while he has nominated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the post of Chief Minister Punjab. Mr. Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, while thanking the people of Pakistan and the leaders of all the political parties providing political support, has expressed his firm belief that as a result of these decisions, Pakistan will be free from economic risks and people will be free from inflation."

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Nawaz Sharif will be the party's candidate for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister's position, according to The Express Tribune report.

Shehbaz Sharif made the remarks after a multi-party gathering at Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's house in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking about his previous term as Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said, "When I was PM, I had announced Nawaz Sharif as our party's candidate for PM, and I now request him to accept the position. Additionally, I am officially announcing Maryam Nawaz as our candidate for Punjab CM."

He spoke about the coalition government's achievements in averting a default during his tenure as Pakistan PM. He attributed the government's achievements to the collective efforts of the individuals present, according to The Express Tribune report.

He also mentioned the formation of committees by both PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party to determine the future course of action.

Speaking to reporters after a multi-party gathering at PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's residence in Islamabad on Tuesday, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said, "We have chosen to unite and form a government to steer Pakistan out of crisis. Regardless of the challenges Pakistan is grappling with--be it economic, terrorism, or reconciliation--PTI is also part of this reconciliation effort. We welcome them to join us in this process, and all political forces are invited to engage in discussions about reconciliation."

Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the importance of having a common ground on issues related to the economy and defence during the reconciliation process, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "We should collaborate to support Mian Nawaz Sharif and other associates in their endeavours for the success of Pakistan, its people, and to uplift them from poverty."

Speaking about the financial situation in Pakistan, he said, "We are aware of the debt we need to address. We have a comprehensive understanding of the situation. Although we may have been opponents in the elections, we are now committed to coming together for the greater good and sitting at the table for collaborative discussions.