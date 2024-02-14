Sensex (    %)
                        
Austin discharged from hospital, ends second stay since cancer treatment

Austin's doctors said on Tuesday that his bladder issue was related to the surgery

US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin

Austin is expected to host a virtual meeting on Wednesday of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, ending his second stay since surgery to treat prostate cancer, and he has resumed his full duties, the Pentagon said.
Austin (70) has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December. He was taken back to Walter Reed on Sunday for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for a second time. He underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anaesthesia on Monday.
Austin's doctors said on Tuesday that his bladder issue was related to the surgery.
"The bladder issue was not related to his cancer diagnosis and will have no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis," Dr John Maddox, trauma medical director, and Dr Gregory Chesnut, director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at the Murtha Cancer Center, said in a statement.
On their advice, Austin will work from home before returning to the Pentagon later this week. His home has "full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties", the Pentagon said in a statement.
Austin is expected to host a virtual meeting on Wednesday of about 50 countries who meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.
He had been scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday for that Ukraine meeting, followed by a quarterly meeting with Nato defence ministers on Thursday. The US ambassador to Nato, Julie Smith, will represent Austin in Brussels instead.
In January, Austin was hospitalised for two weeks at Walter Reed after he experienced complications from the surgery.
His Walter Reed doctors had said they did not anticipate he would be in the hospital this time for a prolonged period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

