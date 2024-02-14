Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US Revenue Service body seeks more than $1 bn from collapsed SVB for taxes

The complaint comes on the heels of a similar one from New York City, which is trying to collect more than $2.1 million in back taxes it claims Silicon Valley Bank owes

Silicon Valley Bank

The bank’s collapse almost a year ago represented the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade and marked the start to a crisis in the sector | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sabrina Willmer

The US Internal Revenue Service is seeking to recover about $1.4 billion in taxes it claims are owed by Silicon Valley Bank, the regional lender that failed last year. 
 
The federal tax agency claims the California-based lender owes both corporate income and employment taxes spanning a four-year period ending in 2023, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington federal court. The complaint was brought against the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which is the receiver of the collapsed bank. 

The complaint comes on the heels of a similar one from New York City, which is trying to collect more than $2.1 million in back taxes it claims Silicon Valley Bank owes. The bank’s collapse almost a year ago represented the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade and marked the start to a crisis in the sector. In January, the parent company of SVB entered a deal with major creditors as the bankruptcy case moved toward a resolution. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The IRS noted in its court filing that the amount sought represents an estimate “because pending examinations of the tax returns were underway.” The agency determined that some of the employment taxes had been paid, according to the filing, which didn’t specify how much.

Also Read

US, Indian CEOs provide updates on advancing bilateral commercial ties

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster was a result of drawn-out tensions

Palestinian deaths soar past 2,300, makes it deadliest of 5 wars for Gaza

Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to soldiers of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery

Austin discharged from hospital, ends second stay since cancer treatment

Indonesia goes to polls as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato is 'un-American': Biden

US Senate passes $95.3 bn aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

Topics : US government Silicon Valley CEOs Silicon Valley wars Silicon Valley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon