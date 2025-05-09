Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Pope Leo XIV led Augustinian order devoted to poverty, service

The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first US pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, previously led a Catholic religious order.

Prevost, 69, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV, was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars dedicated to poverty, service and evangelisation.

The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

The Order of St. Augustine has a presence in about 50 countries, according to its website. Its ethos includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.

 

A core value in their rule is to live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God.

A religious order is a community of Catholics which can include priests, nuns, monks and even lay people dedicated to a particular type of mission and spirituality.

Unlike diocesan priests, who work within a particular territory, religious-order priests might be assigned anywhere in the world. At the same time, they might handle tasks similar to diocesan priests, such as being pastor of a parish.

Pope Francis was the first pope from the Jesuit religious order, and he was the first pope in more than a century and a half to come from any religious order. The previous one was Gregory XVI, a Camaldolese monk (1831-1846). In all, 34 of the 266 popes have belonged to religious orders, according to America, a Jesuit magazine.

Also according to the magazine, there had been six Augustinians to become pope before Leo XIV.

