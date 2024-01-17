Sensex (    %)
                        
New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman resigns after shoplifting allegations

The allegations were first reported on January 10 by Newstalk ZB Plus, which stated that Ghahraman had been accused of shoplifting during the holiday season at a luxury brand store

Golriz Ghahraman

Golriz Ghahraman said work-related stress made her behave completely out of character (Photo: Twitter)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Golriz Ghahraman, a New Zealand Green Party MP, has resigned from Parliament after the emergence of multiple allegations of shoplifting against her. CCTV footage of her attempting to steal things from at least two high-end clothing stores in Auckland and Wellington has also emerged.

In the first comments since the allegations were levelled against her, Ghahraman said, "It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them."
"People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I'm sorry," she said.

"The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a member of parliament and to focus on my recovery and to find other ways to work for positive change in the world," she added.

The allegations were first reported on January 10 by Newstalk ZB Plus, which stated that Ghahraman had been accused of shoplifting during the holiday season from Scotties Boutique, a luxury brand store in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby. The police confirmed they were investigating an allegation but were unable to confirm any individual identities.

Meanwhile, the owners and staff of Scotties Boutique refrained from making any public statements regarding the two shoplifting allegations involving Ghahraman and their store.

Police are also looking into another shoplifting allegation against Ghahraman at a Wellington boutique called Cre8iveworx.

 

'All MPs are still human'


 
Green Party leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw held a press conference after days of silence and said that they had accepted Ghahraman's resignation. "Accountability was important," they said. "It's important to understand that all MPs are still human," Davidson added.

Shaw said, "What we are disappointed about is the circumstances she finds herself in. It's unfortunate and it's important to us that she takes accountability for her actions and gets the support that she needs. We hope it [the investigation] gets resolved as fast as it can."

He said Ghahraman has faced increased stress during her parliamentary tenure due to physical threats she has received.

The two leaders added that Ghahraman has been subject to continuous threats of sexual violence and death threats "since the day she was elected to Parliament. There are going to be consequences for that. I have a lot of empathy for the fact that she has identified that she is in a state of mental distress."

"Everyone will have criticisms about how we handled [the situation]. It doesn't change the outcome. Ultimately, she is taking accountability for her actions and is seeking help," Shaw added.


Ghahraman cites mental health concerns



In her statement, Ghahraman noted, "It's not a behaviour I can explain because it's not rational in any way and, after medical evaluation, I understand I'm not well. The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma."

"With that in mind, I don't want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions, which I deeply regret," she added.

Before entering politics in 2017, Ghahraman worked as a human rights lawyer. She was New Zealand's first refugee member of Parliament. In her political career, she held nine portfolios, including justice, foreign affairs, human rights, defence, refugees, and women.
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

