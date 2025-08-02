New Zealand to charge foreign tourists up to NZ$40 at popular sites

By Matthew Burgess
New Zealand will begin charging foreign tourists up to NZ$40 ($24) to visit its most popular tourist destinations such as Milford Track and Mount Cook as the government seeks ways to help spur economic growth.
The country’s pristine national parks and great walks are “truly special to New Zealanders” and foreigners should pay a fee at high traffic sites, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a speech Saturday. The NZ$62 million in annual revenue generated will be re-invested into those locations, he said.
“I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free,” Luxon said. “It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between NZ$20 and NZ$40 per person.”
New Zealand has earmarked tourism as a key avenue to generate economic growth as the nation’s recovery from a recession last year gathers pace. The government from November will replace a costly transit visa for Chinese travelers in a bid to attract visitors.
The government will initially consider introducing the fee at Cathedral Cove, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Track and Mount Cook, sites where foreigners often make up 80 per cent of visitors, Luxon said.
“At the same time, there will be no charge for New Zealanders to access the conservation estate,” he said. “It’s our collective inheritance and Kiwis shouldn’t have to pay to see it.”