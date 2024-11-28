Business Standard
Home / World News / Nissan Oct production down globally except Mexico amid Trump tariff threat

Nissan's worldwide output for October decreased 6 per cent from the same month a year earlier to 290,848 vehicles

Nissan earlier this month announced plans to axe 9,000 jobs and 20 per cent of its manufacturing capacity globally to cut costs

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Nissan Motor said on Thursday its global production fell for a fifth straight month in October, led by downshifts at most of its manufacturing hubs except for Mexico. 
While global sales also dropped for a seventh month, sales in Nissan's core market, the United States, grew for the first time in three months. 
Nissan earlier this month announced plans to axe 9,000 jobs and 20 per cent of its manufacturing capacity globally to cut costs, after the third-biggest Japanese carmaker behind Toyota and Honda suffered sales slumps in China and the US 
The threat of US tariffs is now clouding the struggling automaker's restructuring efforts. 
 
Nissan's worldwide output for October decreased 6 per cent from the same month a year earlier to 290,848 vehicles. Production both in the US and China fell 15 per cent, while output in Britain plunged 23 per cent and production in Japan shrank 4 per cent. 
A bright spot was Mexico, where production rose 12 per cent to 70,382 vehicles. That meant nearly one in four Nissan cars worldwide was made in Mexico last month. 

However, that could come under pressure as US. 
President-elect Donald Trump this week said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico upon taking office in January. 
Nissan has exported some 300,000 vehicles from Mexico to the US this year, and will closely monitor tariff plans, Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said shortly after Trump's re-election. 
In October, Nissan sold 13 per cent more vehicles in the US, its first growth since July, led by compact sedan Sentra. Nissan's sales also rose in Mexico and Canada but fell by double-digit rates in China and Europe to result in a 3 per cent drop globally. 
By contrast, Toyota's global sales increased 1.4 per cent to mark the first rise in five months in October, while its global production continued to decrease due in part to a production halt in the US.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

