No deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender', declares Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after launching war with Israel against Tehran.

"After that, and the selection of a great and acceptable

Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.

Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.