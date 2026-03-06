Friday, March 06, 2026 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / No deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender', declares Trump

No deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender', declares Trump

Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy

US President Donald Trump

Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after launching war with Israel against Tehran.
 
"After that, and the selection of a great and acceptable 
 
Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.
 
Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.
  

Topics : Donald Trump US Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

