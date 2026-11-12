Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ​had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times ‌reported on ​Wednesday, citing ​five people who worked at ​the company.

Here are some details: Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly ​Powell, Nvidia's vice president ‌of health care, the report ​said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ‌comment.

​The report ‌comes as Nvidia's board ‌investigates whether Huang was the target ​of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being ​unfaithful to his wife in a ‌message to employees.

Shares of ‌the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading.