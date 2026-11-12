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Home / World News / Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him

Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly ​Powell, Nvidia's vice president ‌of health care

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ​had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times ‌reported on ​Wednesday, citing ​five people who worked at ​the company.
 
Here are some details:  Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly ​Powell, Nvidia's vice president ‌of health care, the report ​said.
 
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ‌comment.
 
​The report ‌comes as Nvidia's board ‌investigates whether Huang was the target ​of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being ​unfaithful to his wife in a ‌message to employees.
 
Shares of ‌the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nvidia Spying Espionage

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST