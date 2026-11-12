Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him
Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care
Reuters
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing five people who worked at the company.
Here are some details: Huang allegedly had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, the report said.
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The report comes as Nvidia's board investigates whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees.
Shares of the chipmaker fell nearly 4% in extended trading.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 7:24 AM IST