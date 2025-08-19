Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / NYC bar shooting leaves 3 dead, including 2 gunmen; 2 others still at large

NYC bar shooting leaves 3 dead, including 2 gunmen; 2 others still at large

A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but authorities have said it appears to be gang-related

Shooting, Gun

Photo: Shutterstock

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two of the three people killed in a bar shooting in the New York City borough of Brooklyn were among the four shooters who opened fire inside the building, the city's police commissioner said Monday.

Jamel Childs, 35, and Marvin St. Louis, 19, both of Brooklyn, were seen on surveillance video arguing in the Taste of the City Lounge in Crown Heights shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. About 10 minutes later, St. Louis approached Childs and opened fire, and Childs and two other men fired back.

Both Childs and St. Louis were shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after the shooting. The third man killed, 27-year-old city resident Amadou Diallo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Diallo appears to have been an innocent bystander.

 

Two other men who also opened fire in the bar remained at large Monday, Tisch said, but she did not disclose further details about them. A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but authorities have said it appears to be gang-related. Tisch said Monday that Childs had a lengthy police record and is listed in a police database as a member of Folk Nation, which she described as a violent gang" that terrorizes Brooklyn and is responsible for six shootings this year. She said three people who survived the shooting also have ties to that gang, but St. Louis had no relevant criminal history."  Fourteen people were shot overall in the incident, but none of the survivors' injuries are believed to be life-threatening, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. Investigators found at least 42 shell casings from 9 mm and .45-caliber weapons and a firearm in a nearby street following the shooting.

Adams and state Attorney General Letitia James joined dozens of people at a vigil for the victims outside the bar Monday evening. A moment of silence was held and religious leaders led the group in prayers.

Also Read

NYPD officers respond to the scene of a shooting in New York on July 28

Gunman kills at least 5, self at NYC tower housing Blackstone, NFL offices

Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City, on July 9

Trump deploys more immigration agents to NYC after migrant shoots officer

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start amid muted global cues

consumer goods, FMCG

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: FMCG; check top stock picks, targets

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns CEC, 2 ECs of action when INDIA bloc forms govt

What happened in the Taste of the City is not a reflection of our city, Adams said, noting drops in shootings and other crimes in the city this year.

James added, "and I pray that all of us will come together. Put down the guns. Recognize that violence is never the answer. Recognize that there are too many mothers and grandmothers and fathers and grandfathers right now who are crying, and we've got the power in our hands to stop the violence.

It was the second mass shooting within weeks in New York City during a year that has otherwise seen declining gun violence. On July 29, a man stalked through a Manhattan office tower with a rifle, wounding one person and killing four others.

Didarul Islam, a New York City police officer, was among those who died in that shooting. His wife gave birth late Sunday night to a boy, their third child together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Vladimir Putin

Putin's Ukraine proposal backed by Trump centers on Donbas: Here's why

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE

Trump moves to arrange Putin-Zelenskyy meeting after White House talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

Can Zelenskyy trust Trump? Ukraine's fate may depend on the answer

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal in Gaza as Palestinian deaths exceed 62K

Intel, Intel Corp

Trump admin in talks to take 10% stake in Intel via Chips Act grants

Topics : New York shooting New York City New York US gun shooting US Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon