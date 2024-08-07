Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oil prices bounce back from multi-month lows on West Asia tensions

Both oil benchmarks broke a three-session declining streak on Tuesday, and tensions in the Middle East continued to stoke supply concerns in Wednesday's trading session

crude oil

Both oil benchmarks broke a three-session declining streak on Tuesday.

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices bounced back from multi-month lows on Wednesday on concerns that an escalating conflict in the Middle East could hurt oil production, even as worries about weak crude demand persisted.
Brent crude futures were up $1.42, or 1.9 per cent, to $77.90 a barrel at 1310 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.48, or 2 per cent, to $74.68.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On Monday, Brent futures slumped to their lowest since early January and WTI futures touched their lowest since February, as a global stock market rout deepened on concerns of a potential recession in the United States after weak jobs data.
"Whether the reversal in risk asset prices will prove to be a mere bottom-picking before the sell-off continues or investors have taken the time to thoroughly assess the medium-term implications of the US job data is open for debate," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Both oil benchmarks broke a three-session declining streak on Tuesday, and tensions in the Middle East continued to stoke supply concerns in Wednesday's trading session.
The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, with concern rising that the conflict in Gaza is turning into a wider Middle East war.
US officials have been in constant contact with allies and partners in the region and there is a "clear consensus" that no one should escalate the situation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

More From This Section

SoftBank to buyback $3.4 bn worth shares amid pressure from investors

China's commodity imports show economy struggling for momentum: Report

Global Payments beats Q2 profit estimates as consumers spending resilient

EVs, hybrid vehicles set to exceed China's 50% car sales for first time

Bangladesh crisis: Pak expresses solidarity, hopes for return to normalcy

"Any escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could see a greater risk of disruptions to supplies from the region," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
Prices slipped earlier in Wednesday's trading session, following US data showing an unexpected build in crude oil and gasoline inventories.
US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. [API/S]
The US Energy Information Administration is due to release weekly inventory data at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Supporting the bearish demand view, Chinese trade data showed that July daily crude oil imports fell to the lowest level since September 2022.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oil prices settle at 8-month low after disappointing US job numbers

Rupee turns flat at 83.73 against US dollar amid high crude oil prices

Govt decreases windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,600 per tonne

Crude Oil Outlook July 25: WTI prices may test support at $75; MCX Rs 6,250

Crude oil strategy for Budget 2024 day: WTI eyes breakout, next target: $82

Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude oil price spike oil prices rise Israel-Iran Conflict israel Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon