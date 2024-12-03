Business Standard
Home / World News / Oil prices climb nearly 1% as traders await outcome of Opec+ meet

Oil prices climb nearly 1% as traders await outcome of Opec+ meet

Opec+ is likely to extend its latest round of output cuts until the end of the first quarter at its Dec 5 meeting

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+, which accounts for about half of the world's oil production, has been looking to gradually unwind production cuts. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices climbed nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, as traders awaited the outcome of an Opec+ meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $72.49 a barrel by 0909 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 63 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $68.73.

Opec+ is likely to extend its latest round of output cuts until the end of the first quarter at its Dec 5 meeting, according to sources.

"Given a rise in compliance with production cuts from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iraq, the lower Brent price level, and indications in press reports, we assume an extension of Opec+ production cuts till April," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

 

Opec+, which accounts for about half of the world's oil production, has been looking to gradually unwind production cuts through 2025.

However, the prospect of an oil market surplus has exerted downward pressure on prices, with Brent trading nearly 6 per cent below its average for December 2023.

More From This Section

Nigeria floods

Over 30 killed, thousands displaced due to floods in Malaysia, Thailand

China Flag, China

China announces ban on Germanium, Gallium exports to US in tit-for-tat move

US China flag, US-China flag

Chinese chip companies say they can withstand fresh US export curbs

US flag, USA

US commerce dept expands list of Chinese firms subject to export controls

Donald Trump, Trump

'All hell to pay if hostages not released': Trump issues warning to Hamas

"I think there's no other option but to defer it," Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova said, adding that mounting pressure from participant-nations to increase production could cap any extension at a couple of months.

The global oil demand outlook remains weak, with China's crude imports likely to peak as early as next year, as demand for transport fuel begins to decrease, researchers and analysts said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, is expected to cut crude prices for Asian buyers to the lowest levels in at least four years, according to traders.

Concerns that the US Federal Reserve may not cut rates at its December meeting have also capped oil prices.

In the Middle East, holes continued to appear in a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah, with nine people killed in strikes on two southern Lebanese towns shortly after Hezbollah fired missiles on an Israeli military position in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Monday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Oil india

Sharekhan suggests strategy to trade crude oil ahead of Opec meet on Dec 5

Stock market

Markets Today: S&P & Nasdaq at record; Nikkei; Rajputana Biodiesel listing

PremiumIndia is losing access to its cheapest crude oil grade because of high margins charged by traders offering partially sanctioned Venezuelan oil, reducing the value of the commodity for Indian refiners, industry sources and officials told Business Stan

Cheap Venezuelan oil to India turns costlier as traders eat into margins

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Govt pins growth hopes on Trump keeping crude prices low: CEA Nageswaran

windfall taxes

Finance ministry weighs removing windfall tax amid falling crude prices

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices OPEC output OPEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon