Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / OpenAI expects $600 bn in compute spending through 2030 ahead of IPO

OpenAI expects $600 bn in compute spending through 2030 ahead of IPO

The development comes as Nvidia nears finalising a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion

OpenAI

Altman previously said OpenAI is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power roughly 25 million US homes

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker prepares for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.
 
OpenAI's 2025 revenue reached $13 billion, surpassing its $10 billion projection, while spending $8 billion during the year, below its $9 billion target, the source said.
 
The development comes as Nvidia nears finalising a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion. That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion, marking one of the largest private capital raises on record.
 
 
Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than $280 billion in total revenue by 2030, split nearly equally between its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which first reported the development.
 
Altman previously said OpenAI is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power roughly 25 million US homes.
 
Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI told investors that expenses associated with running its AI models, known as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, causing its adjusted gross margin to fall to 33 per cent from 40 per cent in 2024. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

ship, boat, vessel

US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC

US SC tariff verdict clouds Fed's rate path after a year of upheaval

Neal Katyal

Who is Neal Katyal, the Indian-origin lawyer behind Trump tariffs verdict

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

USTR plans new Section 301 probes covering major trading partners

china export

Mexico, Canada secure exemption from 10% US levy, but USMCA risks remain

Topics : IPO OpenAI ChatGPT Nvidia Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance