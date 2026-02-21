OpenAI expects $600 bn in compute spending through 2030 ahead of IPO

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker prepares for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.

OpenAI's 2025 revenue reached $13 billion, surpassing its $10 billion projection, while spending $8 billion during the year, below its $9 billion target, the source said.

The development comes as Nvidia nears finalising a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion. That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion, marking one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than $280 billion in total revenue by 2030, split nearly equally between its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which first reported the development.

Altman previously said OpenAI is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power roughly 25 million US homes.