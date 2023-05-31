Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

The Associated Press and Equilar conducted a compensation survey of the S&P 500 companies and it revealed that out of the 343 CEOs, only 20 were women. Since women constitute a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily alter the overall figures.

2022 was a mixed-bag year pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500. While the compensation increased for more than half of them, the median pay package fell to six per cent, a new report showed.