close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

AP and Equilar conducted a compensation survey of the S&P 500 companies

BS Web Team New Delhi
Women, Women CEO

Photo: Unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

2022 was a mixed-bag year pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500. While the compensation increased for more than half of them, the median pay package fell to six per cent, a new report showed.
The Associated Press and Equilar conducted a compensation survey of the S&P 500 companies and it revealed that out of the 343 CEOs, only 20 were women. Since women constitute a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily alter the overall figures.

This drop comes after a 26 per cent jump in the value of pay packages for female CEOs in 2021, a year when compensation reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits. Many chief executives were rewarded for steering their companies through the worst of the pandemic, the report further stated.
While overall, female CEOs saw their performance bonuses fall 13 per cent to $2.8 million last year, their median total compensation fell 6 per cent to $14.7 million. The median pay for male CEOs, on the other hand, increased by a per cent to $14.8 million.

Lorraine Hariton, President & CEO of Catalyst said, we still do not have enough women CEOs. She further added, "It’s hard to make a comment about pay when we really don’t have a big enough sample size.”
The compensation survey included pay data for 343 CEOs at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two financial years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between January 1 and April 30, the report further mentioned.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi in all cabin classes from July 1

Pay packages shrink for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 firms

European Union for greater transparency for default swaps on 8 banks

China woos Jamie Dimon, elon Musk in search of economic boosters

Earth is in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, says study


Topics : Coronavirus S&P 500 women Chief executive officer economy BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amarendu Prakash takes over as SAIL chairman, succeeds Soma Mondal

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman
1 min read

Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

Women, Women CEO
2 min read

Man reveals identity of minor harassed by Brij Bhushan, DCW seeks action

Swati Maliwal, DCW
3 min read

Online grocery firm Zepto announces leadership elevation as it eyes IPO

Zepto
3 min read

Singapore Airlines to offer free wifi in all cabin classes from July 1

Singapore Airlines had partnered with the Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group in the failed 2001 privatization of Air India Ltd. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

LIVE updates: BJP govt's 9 years were devoted to service of people, says PM

PM Modi in Ajmer
3 min read

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China
2 min read

China takes 'approriate' action, denies visas to 2 Indian journalists

India China
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon