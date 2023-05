Pay packages shrink for the few women who sit atop S&P 500 firms

New York, 31 May Mae Anderson



Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S and P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S and P 500 — compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6 per cent.



Overall, female CEOs saw their performance bonuses fall 13 per cent to $2.8 million last year and stock awards fall 4 per cent to an average of $10 million. Their median total compensation fell 6 per cent to $14.7 million. The median pay for male CEOs rose 1 per cent to $14.8 million. The drop comes after a 26 per cent jump in the value of pay packages for female CEOs in 2021, a year when compensation reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits. Many chief executives were rewarded for steering their companies through the worst of the pandemic.

Also Read T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India European Union for greater transparency for default swaps on 8 banks China woos Jamie Dimon, elon Musk in search of economic boosters Earth is in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, says study Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO Twitter may worth one-third what Musk paid for it due to down investment



The AP’s and Equilar's compensation study included pay data for 343 CEOs at S and P 500 companies who have served at least two fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan 1 and April 30. “We still do not have enough women CEOs,” said Lorraine Hariton, President and CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit organization focused on women in the workplace. “It’s hard to make a comment about pay when we really don’t have a big enough sample size.” Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, was the highest paid female CEO in the AP survey for the fourth year in a row, but she slipped to 26th highest paid overall, from 22nd last year. Su was the highest paid of all CEOs, men and women, in 2019.



Most of a CEO’s pay package consists of stock and stock options awards. At AMD, stock awards and options made up more than 90 per cent of Su’s pay.

Some notable female CEOs aren’t included because they became CEO less than two years ago or their companies file proxy statements at a different time, including Roz Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, Jane Fraser at Citigroup and Linda Rendle at Clorox.