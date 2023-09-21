close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Pak election panel to hold meeting in Oct to discuss code of conduct

The ECP said, "In this regard, a copy of the draft Code of Conduct has also been sent to the leaders of political parties so that they can provide their feedback during the consultation"

Pakistan flag

In the last round of meetings held with the ECP, political parties took different stances regarding the timing for elections with some highlighting the need for fresh delimitation while others stressing for conducting elections within the constitutional time frame | Photo: ANI

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it has scheduled a meeting with political parties in October to discuss the code of conduct for elections, which it expects to hold in January, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.
In its statement, the ECP said the session was being held according to Section 233 of the Elections Act 2017. The meeting is scheduled to be held on October 4 at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad. The meeting scheduled for October 4 follows separate meetings between the ECP and political parties on the electoral roadmap amid disagreements between political parties regarding the timeframe for polls.
The ECP said, "In this regard, a copy of the draft Code of Conduct has also been sent to the leaders of political parties so that they can provide their feedback during the consultation", according to a Dawn report.
As Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved three days before the end of its constitutional term, elections must be within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by November 7 as per Article 224 of the Constitution. However, at the same time, Section 17(2) of the Elections Act states that "the commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published."
In the last round of meetings held with the ECP, political parties took different stances regarding the timing for elections with some highlighting the need for fresh delimitation while others stressing for conducting elections within the constitutional time frame.
Earlier, in August, Pakistan President Arif Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to "fix an appropriate date" for general elections, the report said.

Also Read

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Have not quit politics, will contest next election, says Uma Bharti

Shots fired outside US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries reported: Nelson

UNCTAD projects above $5 trillion investment needed to achieve SDGs by 2030

Biden-Netanyahu meeting: US President pledges to address 'hard issues'

US Federal Reserve policymakers expect 5.1% policy rate at end of 2024

Fed leaves rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, sees tighter policy through 2024

In his letter to the CEC, Alvi referred to Article 244 of the Constitution and said that he was duty-bound to get the elections conducted within the prescribed 90-day period after Pakistan's National Assembly was dissolved prematurely. However, a recent amendment to the Elections Act 2017 allowed the ECP to announce the dates for elections unilaterally without having to consult the president.
In response to the President's letter, CEC said participating in a meeting with him to decide the election date would be of "scant importance."
Pakistan President Alvi even sought the advice of the Law ministry in the matter. The ministry, however, told the president that the power to announce the date for elections lay with the Pakistan Election Commission.
Meanwhile, the country's caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, on September 15 said announcing the date for elections was beyond the mandate of the interim government, Dawn reported.
Addressing a press briefing after a high-level meeting at the PM House, Kakar ruled out the prospect of announcing the election date.
In response to a question, Kakar said, "If I were to announce elections, I would be engaging in an unlawful act, and as a journalist, If you steer us towards illegal actions and pose questions that might tempt us to break the law, what should my response be?" Kakar was quoted as saying in the Dawn report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Elections Model Code of Conduct

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon