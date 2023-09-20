close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

US Federal Reserve policymakers expect 5.1% policy rate at end of 2024

The dialed back pace of anticipated policy easing next year goes hand in hand with what policymakers expect to be mixed progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U.S. central bankers expect that after a final interest-rate hike this year, to 5.6%, they will end next year with short-term borrowing costs at 5.1%, reflecting fewer interest rates cuts than they anticipated three months ago.
 
That's according to the median of 19 forecasts included in the latest quarterly summary of Federal Reserve policymaker projections published on Wednesday, alongside the Fed's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged in a range of 5.25%-5.50%.
 
The dialed back pace of anticipated policy easing next year goes hand in hand with what policymakers expect to be mixed progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal.
 
Fed officials now see the personal consumption expenditures price index at 3.3% at year end, versus June's forecast of 3.2%, falling to 2.5% by the end of next year, compared with 2.5% seen in June.
 
They envision inflation reaching 2.2% by the end of 2025, before finally attaining their 2.0% goal in 2026.
 
Fed officials expect further reductions in the policy rate as well, to 3.9% by the end of 2025 - above the 3.4% they projected in June - and to 2.9% by the end of 2026.
 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, says Powell

Global shares jump on Wall Street's return to highest level in over a year

Fed leaves rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, sees tighter policy through 2024

UK's new online safety law adds to crackdown on big tech companies

Uber Eats to roll out AI assistant to help find deals, more payment options

Microsoft narrowing market cap gap with Apple for world's largest stock

PM Modi invites US Prez to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Garcetti

Overall the updated projections suggest mounting confidence in a "soft landing" scenario for the economy, in which inflation cools without a steep drop-off in economic growth or a sharp rise in the unemployment rate.
 
Policymakers see U.S. GDP growing 2.1% this year, a notable upgrade from the 1.0% growth projected in June, and expanding by 1.5% next year. Meanwhile the unemployment rate - which is currently at 3.8% - is seen peaking at 4.1% in 2024 - and remaining there for 2025 - versus the 4.5% high-water mark seen in June.

Topics : US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Global economy US economy

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon