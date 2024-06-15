Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pak govt announces Rs 10.20 reduction in petrol price ahead of Eid ul Adha

The reduction, made on the recommendation of the National Electrical Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), aims to boost exports and industrial production

Pakistan flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major relief for inflation-hit masses in cash-strapped Pakistan, the government has slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 10.20 and Rs 2.33 per litre respectively ahead of the Eid ul Adha festival.
The price cut, effective from Saturday, will bring the price of petrol to Rs 258.16 per litre while the price of HSD will be Rs 267.89 per litre, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Finance Division, which usually reviews the fuel prices every 15 days, issued an official notification for the latest price cuts and said the new prices would be applicable for the next fortnight.
The notification said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market. The move to slash the prices of petroleum would benefit the Pakistani people who have been hit by double-digit inflation.
Pakistan has been hit by inflation of above 20 per cent since May 2022 as the cash-strapped country navigated reforms as part of an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.
However, annual inflation slowed for the fourth month to 17.3 per cent in April, the lowest level in nearly two years and significantly less than the record 38 per cent recorded in May 2023, according to official data.
"The prices of petroleum products have seen a mixed trend in the international market during the last fortnight," it said.
On May 31, the government reduced the prices of petrol and HSD by Rs 4.74 per litre and Rs 3.86 respectively, Geo News reported.
The fuel prices have been witnessing a downward trend and have been reduced thrice consecutively in the last one-and-a-half-month due to the reduction in global oil prices, it said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in electricity tariffs for industries cutting rates by Rs 10.69 per unit.
The reduction, made on the recommendation of the National Electrical Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), aims to boost exports and industrial production.
The new electricity price per unit for the industrial and export sectors will now be Rs 34.99.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan government Pakistan army Petroleum sector Crude oil consumption Asia economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon