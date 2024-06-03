Business Standard
Pak police arrest 44 ISIS, Al-Qaeda, TTP terrorists from Punjab province

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, the suspected terrorists have been arrested during the last month in combined intelligence operations in different parts of Punjab

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province have arrested 44 alleged terrorists of ISIS, Al-Qaeda and TTP who were plotting to attack important government installations and personalities, police said on Monday.
According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, the suspected terrorists have been arrested during the last month in combined intelligence operations in different parts of the province.
The CTD said it conducted 794 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab in which 44 suspected terrorists belonging to banned organisations -- ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi -- were arrested.
 
It said the arrested terrorists have been arrested in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khaniwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.
The CTD said 10,275 grams of explosives, one explosive vest, three pistols, one hand grenade, three IED bombs, three ball baring boxes, 37 detonators, safety fuse wire 174 feet, prima card 14 feet and banned literature have been seized from their possession.
"They were planning to attack important government installations and personalities," it said, adding that the arrested persons are being interrogated and duly prosecuted in court.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

