Pakistan police detains over 500 people for violence after Imran's arrest

Islamabad police said that 564 people have been detained for violence after PTI chairman Imran's arrest and more arrests are being made, Dawn reported

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
The Islamabad police on Sunday said that 564 people have been detained for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made, Dawn reported. It said that government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Mardan.

According to Islamabad police, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad police said that armed protesters targeted Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. The police said 11 Frontier Corps personnel and 71 police officers were injured during the protests, Dawn reported.

Islamabad Police in a tweet said, "Government property worth Rs 25 crore was damaged during the violent protests. The protesters set ablaze 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles, including the SP Industrial Area office. Armed protestors attacked Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. 11 FC personnel and 71 police officers and jawans were injured in the violent protests. 26 cases have been registered against the evil elements. Islamabad police detained 564 people involved in violence. More arrests are being made."

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers responsible for the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif gave the instructions while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore. He said, "All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours," ARY News reported.

He further said, "This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens." Shehbaz Sharif said, "I am deeply disturbed by this situation, and I would like to request the chief minister to take immediate action."

Sharif said that he made it clear to Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi that any act of sabotage is unacceptable and those behind wrongdoing will be arrested and brought to court for justice, as per the ARY News report.

He tweeted, "I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage & damaging public & private properties. All available resources including technological aid & intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

