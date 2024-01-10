Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pak Supreme Court upholds late Musharraf's death sentence in treason case

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death sentence handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death sentence handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case.
Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler died on February 5 in Dubai after a prolonged illness. The 79-year-old former president was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis in Dubai. He has been living in the UAE since 2016 in self-exile to avoid criminal charges back home.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.
On December 17, 2019, a special court handed out the death sentence to the former ruler after a case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's tenure for his "unconstitutional" decision to impose an emergency in November 2007.
The apex court announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the former ruler against the death sentence which was handed to him and declared ineffective for non-compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Suchana Seth, startup CEO held for murder of four-year-old son

When Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji, 'You are a great soldier"

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan in chartered plane from Dubai on October 21

Niger's ruler warns against meddling, asks citizens to defend nation

Here's what airlines and regulators are doing about Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets

Indian exporters gear up to comply with EU's paperless customs system: Rpt

TSMC posts flat Q4 revenue but beats market expectations on AI boom

Israel taps top legal minds, a Holocaust survivor, to battle genocide claim

Anti-India narratives in Maldives fostered by foreign powers: Male official

Topics : Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Supreme Court Pakistan army India-Pakistan conflict Pakistan cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon